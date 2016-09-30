Pardew pleased with Palace response; irked by disallowed goal

Alan Pardew was glad to see Crystal Palace’s fighting spirit after going behind at Everton, but ultimately feels “hard done by”.

Crystal Palace are now unbeaten in four visits to Goodison Park following a 1-1 draw, while Christian Benteke scored his fifth consecutive goal with his head.

“Everton had a couple of spells early on where you could see their quality,” Pardew admitted to Sky Sports. “They took the lead but we wouldn’t lie down and we did really well in the second half.”

On the award of a free-kick against Damien Delaney which led to Romelu Lukaku’s opening goal, Pardew added: “I was a bit disappointed that the referee gave the free-kick. It was a bit harsh.”

Crystal Palace also had a second goal controversially ruled out for offside and Pardew believes that his side can consider themselves unfortunate not to be heading away from Goodison Park with all three points.

He said: “The assistant referee’s explanation was he thought Damien was offside, but I gather the TV replays show he wasn’t. If that’s what his call was then we can feel a bit hard done by on that one.”