Pardew puts to bed reports that Evans was stripped of Captaincy

West Brom manager Alan Pardew has dismissed suggestions Jonny Evans has been stripped of the captaincy after the club’s ill-fated training trip to Spain.

Evans, Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill were spoken to by police investigating the alleged theft of a taxi in Barcelona but the matter was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

There had been reports Evans would lose the West Brom captaincy over the matter but these have been dismissed by Pardew.

He told his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Huddersfield: “I don’t know where that information has come from but Jonny Evans will be captain on Saturday, yes, provided he comes through training tomorrow.

“The disciplinary side is dealt with. There’s a board here that comes together and decides that and we move on now.

“I was angry about the situation. It’s tempered with us being in a results business and the incident magnified that situation. The only way we can rectify it and get out of this situation is to win games. We have a massive game against Huddersfield.”