Pardew questions West Brom’s quality after Swansea defeat

Alan Pardew questioned whether West Brom had enough attacking quality to stay up after defeat to Swansea.

The Baggies fell to a 1-0 defeat in South Wales – a result that leaves them just two points above the bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

And Pardew, who only recently took over from Tony Pulis, believes his attacking players are struggling to pull their weight right now.

“Maybe it’s a lack of confidence or belief. The dialogue of the team was first class and that will go a long way for us to stay up. But we need to start scoring goals.

“It is going to be tight. I think anyone who is on 18 points is in it. We have to focus now on Liverpool and try to get something at Anfield.

“It’s difficult to assess a new team sometimes until you get in the heat of battle. Some of my offensive players look like they need a goal or an assist or something.”