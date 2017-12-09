Pardew questions West Brom’s quality after Swansea defeat

Michael Graham

Alan Pardew questioned whether West Brom had enough attacking quality to stay up after defeat to Swansea. 

The Baggies fell to a 1-0 defeat in South Wales – a result that leaves them just two points above the bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

And Pardew, who only recently took over from Tony Pulis, believes his attacking players are struggling to pull their weight right now.

“Maybe it’s a lack of confidence or belief. The dialogue of the team was first class and that will go a long way for us to stay up. But we need to start scoring goals.

“It is going to be tight. I think anyone who is on 18 points is in it. We have to focus now on Liverpool and try to get something at Anfield.

“It’s difficult to assess a new team sometimes until you get in the heat of battle. Some of my offensive players look like they need a goal or an assist or something.”

West Brom alan pardew

