Pardew supportive of chairman in Zaha Spurs saga

Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has welcomed chairman Steve Parish’s stance on Wilfried Zaha and insists he has no problems with the player, despite the winger asking to leave the club.

On Thursday Palace rejected a £12million offer from London rivals Tottenham for Zaha – a bid Parish called “ridiculous”.

Press Association Sport understands Zaha arranged a meeting with Pardew at the club’s training ground where he made clear his wish to join Spurs.

However, Parish responded by assuring Palace fans that the 23-year-old would be “going nowhere – 100 per cent guaranteed”.

And at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning ahead of the visit of Bournemouth, Pardew said: “I spoke to Wilfried Zaha and said we’d have to see what the bid was, then spoke with the chairman. He put the stop to it, that was the right decision.

“We just reacted to it (the bid) and I think we’ve reacted correctly. I think the chairman’s statement says it all. We’re making changes to try to take the team in a new direction, you could see that against Blackpool in midweek.”

Zaha is understood to be desperate to leave as he is eager to play under Mauricio Pochettino and test himself in the Champions League.

Pardew understands the attraction of an opportunity to play at the highest level of club football and insists he will not hold it against the player going forward.

“You can have ups and downs with players. I have no problem with Wilf whatsoever, I complete understand what’s gone on,” said Pardew.

“He’s our player of the year and a player that I see in my plans going forward.”

Tottenham are keen to add another attacking midfielder to their ranks before the transfer window closes next week and Zaha, with his youth, energy and athleticism, chimes with the club’s transfer policy since Pochettino took charge.

Zaha was bought by Manchester United in January 2013 but Sir Alex Ferguson, who enjoys a close relationship with Pochettino, had retired by the time the forward arrived the following season.

After failing to establish himself under David Moyes at Old Trafford, Zaha eventually moved back to Palace, initially on loan, and then permanently in February 2015.

Spurs remain in talks with Marseille regarding an £11million transfer for Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and it is understood their pursuit of the winger will not be affected by their interest in Zaha.