Leeds United have furthered cleared the decks by allowing full-back Laurens De Bock to join Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag.

A day after forgotten winger Pawel Cibicki departed Elland Road to join Polish side Pogon Szczecin, Leeds have now rid themselves of another flop signing in the shape of full-back De Bock.

The Belgian full-back joined Leeds in a £1.5m deal in January 2018 from Club Brugges, but soon fell out of favour after seeing the man who signed him, Thomas Christiansen, lose his jobs weeks later.

Having never kicked a ball for the first-team during Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge, De Bock dropped down a division to play for Sunderland back over the summer. However, having struggled to make an impact for the Wearsiders, De Bock is on the move again, this time joining Den Haag’s battle to avoid relegation from the Dutch Eredivisie.

It’s understood Den Haag, who last month appointed former Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew as their new manager, have agreed to a loan deal for the 27-year-old left-back, with the Dutch outfit having an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

After his arrival was confirmed, De Bock told the club’s official website: “I’ve heard a lot of good things and seen from the club, like the fanatical fans and the beautiful stadium.”

The departure of De Bock – who made just seven appearances for Leeds – will further free up the wage bill at Elland Road as Bielsa’s side look to dip their toes into the January transfer market and fund their bid for a new striker.

Bielsa is still keen to bring in a striker during this transfer window, with the club likely to step up their hunt for No 1 target Che Adams this week.

“We have to fill the space that has been left by Eddie Nketiah going back to Arsenal,” Bielsa added.

“The lack of having him on the bench is not something which cost us the game, but need to fill that place in the transfer window.”