Pardew: Zaha has ‘potential’ to play for Barca or Real Madrid

Alan Pardew has said he could envisage selling Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha for “£50-£60million” if he realises his potential.

Zaha was subject of strong interest from Tottenham in the final days before the summer transfer window closed, but he stayed at Selhurst Park after a ‘ridiculous’ £12million offer was rejected.

Pardew now has more time to work with 23-year-old and seemed to suggest that Zaha should repay the faith shown in him after the Eagles ended his poor spell at Manchester United.

“This club took him back from Man United when things weren’t going so well and put their money where their mouth is to bring him back,” Pardew told the Croydon Advertiser.

“He’s done great for me, but I think there’s improvement in him. I do think he’s got some improvements to make to be a top player.

“I think we’re a good platform for him to do that in the Premier League. I have tried to say to him I want him to be a massive success here.

Pardew conceded that any vast improvement could see bigger clubs come sniffing, but the Eagles boss would reluctantly accept the situation.

“If Spurs blew us out of the water or Man City offered £50 million and it was Champions League football, okay, it’s because you’re the finished product.

“This is what Wilf’s ambition should be, but he needs to address his goals and assists.

“If a club came in with, say, £50-£60 million – let’s say a Manchester City, Barcelona or Real Madrid, and he’s got 10 goals and nine assists – as his manager at Crystal Palace I can’t really stand in his way.

“I don’t think our fans would either. He knows he isn’t there yet and he has no problem seeing that. I have told him that. Potentially, he could be.”