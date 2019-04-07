Paris FC head coach confirms Liverpool interest in teenage starlet

Paris FC head coach Stephane Gilli has seemingly confirmed that both Liverpool and Barcelona are monitoring Silas Wamangituka.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Ligue 2 side so far this season, scoring eight league goals and adding one assist in 24 appearances.

The Congo-born forward only made his professional debut for the French capital club back in August last year, but has drawn a number of admirers already this season.

Asked whether Liverpool and Barca are monitoring Wamangituka, Gilli admitted: “It is true that there are a lot of scouts at the stadium every week, those clubs included, and many others.

“It is up to the club, the player and his agent to make the right choices. We want him to stay, but there is always that financial aspect, and he is a player who has a massive potential.

“He is a great lad who works hard though, and all this interest around him has not changed him. His mindset and behaviour have been very good.”

