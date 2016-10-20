Parlour suggests £5m Tottenham man is better than Paul Pogba

Ray Parlour has delivered another damning verdict on Manchester United’s decision to break the world transfer record on Paul Pogba.

The former Arsenal player, speaking to the Alan Brazil Up Front podcast, was asked for his thoughts on the form of the France midfielder, who many feel has felt to hit top form since his £89million move to Old Trafford.

Our article immediately after Monday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford lamented Jose Mourinho’s decision to play Pogba in a more advanced role, while Parlour, when asked which of the two he’d prefer as a manager to play at No 10, had no doubt who had the upper hand.

“Dele Alli is a better player than Paul Pogba,” Parlour said.

“Dele Alli is superb. If the debate was Alli or Pogba. A lot of people would go with Alli.

“He has a knack of getting into the right areas and scoring a goal. He is an all-round good footballer. Spurs have a real gem in their side. What a signing for £5m from MK Dons.”

Alli recently signed a new six-year contract at Tottenham, meaning he will remain at White Hart Lane until at least 2022. The midfielder said the North London club was the perfect place for him to realise his potential.

“I’m happy to be here and playing at Tottenham,” Alli told Tottenham’s official website after signing on the dotted line. “Personally, I can’t think of anywhere better you know with the fans and the manager they’ve got here and the young team. It’s a great place to be.”

Alli enjoyed a breakthrough season at Tottenham in 2015-16, scoring 10 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions. He was also named the PFA young player of the year and represented England at Euro 2016.

Mourinho on Pogba

United boss Jose Mourinho was asked on Wednesday if Pogba, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, were undroppable for Manchester United, to which the Portuguese had a strong reply.

“No. That was a different Premier League and situation – it was the best team by far. It was a different story,” he said referring to claims he had undroppable stars during his first reign at Chelsea.

“Not untouchable. Untouchable in our team has to be the spirit, the pride, the commitment to the club, the respect to the fans – that has to be untouchable, not players.”

Shaw on Pogba

Meanwhile, Pogba’s performances have been defended by his Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw.

“From the last couple of years you’ve seen the quality he has. He was named in the World XI last year for a reason,” Shaw said.

“I believe he’s one of the best midfielders in the world. For different players it takes time to adapt. He’s still adapting but he’s doing good for the team.

“He’s staying strong. We can all see the ability that he’s got in training. Game by game he’s getting stronger fitness-wise.

“You saw glimpses of his quality against Liverpool with his touch and cross for Ibra.

“In the changing room he’s a very nice guy and he’s a good leader as well.”