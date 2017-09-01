Partner of Olivier Giroud rejected potential Everton move

Olivier Giroud’s proposed summer switch from Arsenal to Everton fell through as his wife blocked the move, a report claims.

Everton were desperate to bring in a new signing after losing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United earlier in the window.

The Toffees completed a deadline day move for Hajduk Split forward Nikola Vlasic, but according to the Star, Ronald Koeman had looked into a deal for Giroud first.

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam revealed that the Frenchman was in fact ready to move to Goodison, only for his partner to pull the plug.

Adam told Radio Five Live: “I heard his partner refused the deal.

“The deal was nearly done, he wanted to come, but I heard it was his girlfriend or wife that turned it down.”

Everton were also linked with a move for Fiorentina hitman Nikola Kalinic earlier in the window, but the Croatia international instead moved to AC Milan.