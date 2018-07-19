Neymar path clear for Real as PSG make call on €300m Man Utd target

Real Madrid have reportedly been given the green light to pursue Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement this summer.

Los Blancos have already been linked with a world-record moves for both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already this summer following Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.

Neymar only moved to PSG last season, leaving Barcelona in controversial circumstances to seal a £200m exit.

Meanwhile, France forward Mbappe joined PSG on an initial loan deal last summer and was poised to complete a permanent €176million move from this summer.

However, Le10 Sport believes the Ligue 1 giants will still be forced to pull the plug on the deal due to the Financial Fair Play stipulations hanging round their neck.

Spanish radio station Onda Cero believe that the Ligue 1 champions are committed to keeping Mbappe at all costs, despite links with Manchester United.

The club are reportedly aware that this means they may have to part with Neymar, and will let manager Thomas Tuchel have the final say on the Brazil star.

A report by Television Espanola (TVE) earlier in the month claimed that Real were preparing to surpass the €222million (£200million) fee that PSG paid Barca for Neymar last August by bringing the 26-year-old back to Spanish football in an eye-watering £275million swoop.