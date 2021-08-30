Patience pays off as Wolves complete multi-year pursuit of Bundesliga striker

Wolves have filled a position of need after signing versatile RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan after a pursuit that spanned multiple years.

The South Korea international moves to Molineux initially on loan with an option to buy. He only spent a season with Leipzig after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and scored three goals in 27 appearances for the German club.

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars said: “Hwang’s a player we’ve watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg.

“He’s got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide.

“He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup.

“He’s got a lot of pace, power and strength – he’s probably a little bit different to what we’ve got and we think he’s a strong acquisition for the squad.”

Hwang was paraded on the Molineux pitch prior to their hotly-contested 1-0 defeat to Man Utd on Sunday.

Pogba defends controversial Wolves challenge

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba defended his controversial challenge on Ruben Neves on Sunday after hitting back at Graeme Souness.

Pogba collided with Wolves star Neves in the build-up to Mason Greenwood’s winner at Molineux. Pogba appeared to have his right stud showing and his foot collided with Neves, who was attempting a pass.

However, Mike Dean did not take any action on Pogba’s tackle this time around. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, though, Souness slammed the France international and the referee, calling the challenge a “leg-breaker”.

However, Pogba took Souness on in his own interview after the match. I didn’t touch him,” Pogba said. “This is the Premier League, it was a 50-50, every weekend that is happening. We win the ball and we scored.”

