Patrice Evra has told Manu Kone which Premier League side he'd do well at

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has told club midfield target Manu Kone that he’ll “do well” with one of the club’s main big-six rivals.

United have landed two midfielders so far this summer, but it’s been known all along they want three. They had an agreement to sign Atalanta’s Ederson, but decided against signing him, and have been on the lookout for the final piece of the puzzle since.

Roma’s Kone has emerged as an option, with United the most heavily-linked side for the French midfielder.

Of late, there was a suggestion that Marcus Rashford could be used as a makeweight in that deal to get it over the line.

In any case, United legend Evra has weighed in, telling his compatriot that Arsenal will be a good landing spot for him.

He told Stake: “I like Manu Kone’s profile for the Premier League. He has energy, he carries the ball, he likes duels and he works for the team.

“All of those things matter in England. The Premier League is faster. You don’t get time to breathe. So the important thing is adaptation. Don’t judge him after five games.

“If he goes to Arsenal with a manager who knows how to use him, I think he can do well. He definitely has the tools. Then it is about consistency.”

Arsenal have indeed been linked, but with the heaviest links to United, one would assume Evra would recommend his old side.

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United not definitely pushing for Kone

But the Red Devils aren’t definitely going to push for Kone, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni in their thinking.

Fabrizio Romano has detailed how they could indeed switch attention away from the Roma man.

He said: “Manu Kone is a player that Manchester United have under consideration. Man Utd spoke to the agents of the player.

“Man Utd had concrete conversations with the agents of the player, but Man Utd are yet to reach out to Roma because they are yet to decide which player they want as defensive midfielder.

“So, Man Utd have not started an official negotiation with Roma, have not sent an official bid for Manu Kone because of what they want to do in midfield, but Danilo has been offered to Utd.

“Utd called the agent of Manu Kone, so it’s different, but yet to be a club-to-club negotiation. So, Man Utd could go for a different midfielder. It’s still an open story.”

READ MORE: £150m midfielder ‘will definitely go to Man Utd in the future’ – pundit