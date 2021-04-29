Bamford reveals useful help from Torres and four other Chelsea old boys

Patrick Bamford has revealed how Fernando Torres helped him become a better striker during his time at Chelsea.

Bamford never quite made the grade at Chelsea but has since established himself as a capable Premier League striker with Leeds. This season, he has scored 14 goals from 33 appearances in the top flight. His form has given him a chance of making the England squad for Euro 2020.

It has been a long time in the making, but Bamford is finally realising his potential. He never made a senior appearance for Chelsea and struggled on loan at Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley.

After joining Leeds from Middlesbrough in 2018, though, Bamford has found his home. Marcelo Bielsa has helped turn him into a better player, but Bamford also had people to thank from earlier in his career.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Bamford told the story of how Torres gave him advice while they were both at Chelsea.

“Fernando Torres helped me a fair bit as a striker,” Bamford said.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think Torres was threatened by a 19-year-old skinny Patrick Bamford. I don’t think he was threatened by me.

“He saw me as a youngster trying to learn his craft. He was going through a tough time so that made it even more meaningful.”

Patrick Bamford aiming for future England spot Patrick Bamford admits to being left a little disappointed after failing to be called up to the latest England squad, but suggests he's focused on improving and earning his place in Gareth Southgate's plans.

Torres was not the only more senior player to help Bamford at Stamford Bridge. He also named John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and Gary Cahill as points of reference.

“JT was brilliant,” he added. “I remember the second or third day that I trained, I was just walking across the academy building, across the first-team car park to get the train. He was just parked up, he opened his car window and made a fuss of me.

“He knew my name, said hello, asked if I needed anything, don’t hesitate to contact him.

“Once I started training with the first team a couple of weeks later, Lamps I got on well with, JT, Ashley Cole as well.

“The English lads were all good, Gary Cahill and that lot. The foreign lads were good as well.”

