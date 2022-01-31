Patrick Viera willing to meet seven-figure demand for Derby County star

Patrick Viera is hoping Crystal Palace can complete a deal for Derby County striker Luke Plange before the transfer deadline.

Plange has broken into the Derby County first-team in recent weeks, bagging three goals from eight appearances. The 19-year-old joined Wayne Rooney’s side in the summer after being released by Arsenal. Now, the striker could be making a swift return to London with Patrick Viera keen to recruit the youngster.

The Daily Mail claim Derby County have valued Plange at £1 million.

Crystal Palace representatives are believed to be willing to meet that demand before the window slams shut at 11PM tonight.

Plange came through the ranks with Arsenal, having signed for the North London club aged just six.

Failing to make any senior appearances, Plange then joined the Rams on a free during the summer.

And the striker has been in fine form for the club, scoring in Sunday’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Birmingham City.

Despite Palace willing to meet the valuation, the deal may still be difficult to complete on the last day of the window.

After the Birmingham fixture, Rooney insisted no player would be leaving the club so late.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, the boss said: “No players, 100%, will be leaving. That I can guarantee you. So at least I can have a nice relaxed evening tomorrow [Monday] and watch it all unfold.”

Whether during this window or not, it seems that Plange is destined for a Premier League return at some point in his career.

Derby await injury update on 23-year-old

Derby are awaiting further scans before knowing the full extent of Kamil Jozwiak’s ankle injury.

The Polish international was replaced in the 42nd minute against Birmingham and looked in pain as he exited the pitch.

And Rooney admitted he is unclear how long Jozwiak may face on the sidelines.

He said: “The lad just landed on his ankle, and as he landed on it, it just twisted. We’ll just have to wait and see how he is.”

READ MORE: Crystal Palace to make savvy January striker acquisition as other avenues bear no fruit