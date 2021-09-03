£43m man has no regrets about turning down Tottenham transfer

Villarreal defender Pau Torres insists he does not regret turning down a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs were hunting for defensive cover and landed Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero for a reported £42m fee.

Nuno Espirito Santo was still keen to add more depth to his squad though and Spurs are believed to have had a £43m bid accepted by Villarreal for the Spain international.

SIC Noticias journalist Pedro Sepulveda revealed that Tottenham had made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Torres in mid-August.

Villarreal accepted an initial bid worth €45m with €5m in bonuses. That meant the Europa League holders gave Torres permission to talk to Tottenham.

In those discussions, though, the 24-year-old refused the move. The reason given was a lack of Champions League football on offer. And that now appears to be true after Torres explained his decision to Spanish outlet AS.

“I was told about Tottenham’s interest, but I always had it clear in my mind that I wanted to continue at Villarreal,” the Villarreal-born player told AS.

Champions League football decisive

“My idea was to experience a thrilling season [after qualifying for the Champions League].I wanted to remain home and at Villarreal. It was a quick decision. I’m happy with the decision I’ve taken. Personally, I have a very beautiful season ahead as it will be my debut in the Champions League.

“All decisions are respectable, I wanted to stay. I’m happy with the decision I made, my idea was to stay home and I’m happy about it.

“I have found a team that has strengthened in what the coach wanted, we must be ambitious and seek the first victory in the league and that day is Alavés.

“The Champions League is coming, we have a group in which We can fight to be in the next round, I think we can be fighting for it ”.

“It’s going to be a demanding season and my aim is to continue to play at the highest level and continue to give joy to our fans.”

