Paul Cook will leave Wigan Athletic on Wednesday, after resigning from the role he has held since 2017.

Wigan were relegated from the Championship following their 12-point-deduction for going into administration, but didn’t go down without a fight – typical of Cook and his side.

The Liverpudlian is a popular and respected figure across the Championship after doing an impressive job with Latics. They would have finished 13th without the points deduction. That’s one place below Bristol City who are now rumoured to be interested in bringing Cook to Ashton Gate.

They parted company with Lee Johnson five games before the end of the season, with the Reds on a nine-game winless streak.

Their initial target was Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. However, after he turned them down attention turned to John Terry.

The experienced Chris Hughton has been the favourite for the job over the last week, but now Cook is the new 6/4 favourite for the job.

Should he land the job, the aim will be to guide Bristol City to the Championship play-offs for the first time since 2008.

Reds against Blues for Cook

According to Bristol Live, Cook has been interviewed by the Robins, but favours the Birmingham City job. Blues have been on the lookout for a replacement since Pep Clotet’s departure at the start of July.

Cook has three promotions on his CV, twice from League Two with Chesterfield and Portsmouth and once from League One with Wigan.