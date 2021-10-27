Paul Ince has gone against the grain of ex-Manchester United stars in the media refusing to criticise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by unleashing an explosive rant about his capabilities and claims.

Pressure is mounting on Solskjaer after succumbing to a woeful 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Norwegian is believed to be safe in his position for the time being, and retains the key support of club chiefs Ed Woodward and Richard Arnold.

However, United’s dressing room do not appear to share the same faith en masse. Eric Bailly reportedly openly confronted Solskjaer after his dubious selection of Harry Maguire last week. Details then emerged of Paul Pogba snubbing his manager and leaving the club in the lurch.

Today’s Paper Talk revealed the deadline Solskjaer has been set to save his skin, though Ince is seemingly of the belief the job is proving too difficult for Solskjaer.

Ince lifted two Premier League titles during a six-year spell at Old Trafford that produced 10 major trophies.

And Ince has now given Solskjaer both barrels with regards to his coaching acumen, coaching appointments, training methods and more.

That comes in stark contrast to many ex-United pros working in the media who have generally been reluctant to lay the blame at Solskjaer’s door.

“You can’t have a manager who takes Cardiff down, then goes to Molde, and expect to come into the biggest club in the world and produce a team that’s going to challenge the best teams in the world with the staff that he’s got,” Ince told the United Stand podcast (via Goal).

“You’ve got an under-23 coach come up from the academy. He’s got Michael Carrick… no coaching experience. Micky Phelan…I don’t know what he does. That’s his team.

“This is his coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you’ve got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players.

“Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is ‘very good, brilliant…’ it’s a load of b******s because they are conceding goals for fun.”

Ince demands to see Solskjaer training sessions

United have struggled mightily from a defensive standpoint of late. Upon conceding after just five minutes against Liverpool, the Red Devils failed to keep a clean sheet for the 12th time in 13 matches this season.

Factoring in the back end of last season, United have kept just one shutout in their last 21 matches across all competitions (excluding pre-season).

Ince called Solskjaer’s training methods into question in a big way, asking: “Are they doing defensive work? Do they know where the players need to be when the ball is in a certain position?.

“I’d actually like to go to Carrington and watch a week of what they do in training. I’d love to see it. I don’t know whether they are playing five-a-side, a bit of volleyball and all that rubbish, head tennis. I don’t know what they are doing but I’d like to go.

“I’d like Ole to invite me in for a week and say: ‘Paul this is what we’re doing and this is how we do it’ because I’m not seeing any stuff on the weekend that says to me that we work at this, work at that.”

