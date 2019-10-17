Croatia coach Robert Jarni says Mario Mandzukic’s proposed move to Manchester United would be perfect, but Paul Ince thinks the move would be a mistake.

Mandzukic has been frozen out in Turin by Maurizio Sarri and has subsequently been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in January.

Despite Mandzukic being high on United’s list of January targets, ESPN claim that the club want to have control over the price they pay for potential arrivals and they have apparently asked the 33-year-old striker to lower his wage demands.

Jarni however thinks a deal for the forward, who retired from international duty after the 2018 World Cup, would suit all parties.

Jarni told DerbyDerbyDerby in Italy: “I’m sad for Mario. He lived a similar experience when he was at Bayern Munich after the arrival of Guardiola.

“He’s a centre forward who gives his all on the pitch and he had found the perfect chemistry with Ronaldo. Manchester United would be the best solution for him.”

However, not everyone is happy for United to add the experienced forward to their depleted attack in January.

Ince told the Daily Mirror: “I don’t think Mandzukic is the answer.

“I feel that you never get your best players in January, clubs don’t sell their best players in January, so whoever Manchester United are going to get is going to be a stop-gap.

“If they’re looking to go down the young route then the should be looking at young strikers, not Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] or Mandzukic.”