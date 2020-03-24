Pundit makes big claim on Man Utd future for De Gea, Henderson

Dean Henderson should remain on loan at Sheffield United for another season despite David de Gea making “mistakes” this season, according to former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince.

The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal with Sheffield United where he has been in superb form for a Blades, who currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, right in the mix for European football – if the season is finished.

That form has attracted interest from other clubs such as Chelsea, while the Blades have already enquired about taking him on loan for another season. And Ince reckons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to keep De Gea as number one despite the Spaniard dropping a few clangers this season.

“He has been excellent and excelled himself and he is still relatively young. When someone does well on loan then you begin to think can they do a job for Manchester United. I think at the moment keepers need to be more experienced,” Ince told Goal.

“He should be happy, he is playing football week in, week out. If he goes to Manchester United and sits on the bench like [Sergio] Romero has done for years, then it isn’t good. If he plays week in, week out then his time will come.

“If United had a plan and Dean Henderson was in line then I don’t think they would have been stupid enough to give David de Gea a five-year contract. The fact he signed that and they agreed that with Ole means he is going to be the No.1 for a period of time.

“Unless he gets injured then I can’t see Henderson getting a chance despite being outstanding. We have seen a few mistakes from De Gea lately, but keepers are always questioned and prone to mistakes as the last line of defence.

“They gave him a five-year deal so I think he will be the No.1 for the next three or four years. If he makes too many mistakes then he will lose his position and his place.”

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand says he was wrong about Odion Ighalo, has likened the striker to Henrik Larsson and says Manchester United must sign him permanently.