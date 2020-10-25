Ex-Manchester United star Paul Ince has said the time has come for Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford and make the move to Real Madrid.

Pogba has been left out of United’s starting XI for the last three games. He was introduced as a second-half substitute in each, the latest in the dull 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

United struggled to make inroads against Frank Lampard’s men. And former United star Ince says Pogba should have started ahead of either Fred or Scott McTominay.

Not only that, Ince says World Cup winner Pogba should now be allowed to move to Real Madrid.

Ince told beIn Sport (via The Metro): “Paul Pogba should be on the pitch, this is a big, big game.

“For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying, ‘I must be doing something wrong if I can’t get in this team’.

“I know he has had an injury and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on.

“But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid.

Ince won two Premier League titles with United. He added: “I think his performances since he has been here have been inconsistent. Paul Pogba is a world-class player and when he moved to Old Trafford I thought, ‘great’.

“But all he has done is been a problem.

“The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Man United player.

“He has performed consistently and Paul Pogba hasn’t done that and that is why he finds himself on the bench.”

Solskjaer praise for Cavani

Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out in praise of one of the other substitutes he used against Chelsea – new signing Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan striker was introduced after 58 minutes. And he went close to a dramatic debut goal with his first touch.

Cavani met a Fernandes cross but could only flick it into the side netting.

Solskjaer said: “He’s been out for a little while and he had a nice run toward the near post, nice flick, almost a goal there.

“He shows he’s a presence in the box. I think it was Thiago Silva who had a nice block from him.

“But he’s going to give us a lot. He’s come in, he’s had a great influence and impact on the training ground already but we know he needs game-time to get his sharpness.”