Paul Merson issues ballsy Tottenham v Chelsea prediction as summer signing is compared to Arsenal legend

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the new Premier League season will come to a surprise end at the hands of Chelsea on Monday night, after picking out the Chelsea star he believes could be the difference-maker and who reminds him of legendary Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp.

Ange Postecoglou has made a superb start to life in the Tottenham hotseat since his appointment over the summer, leading the north London side to eight wins and two draws from their opening 10 games to leave the club top of the table heading into the weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

The Aussie-Greek coach has won an army of admirers through not just the identity of Tottenham’s football, but also in his laid-back manner which has been a refreshing change in the Premier League. A charming man he is and it’s little wonder Spurs supporters are ‘loving Big Ange instead’.

And through it all, he might offer them affection, though the callous world of football management means Postecoglou is only a few bad results away from some of that love and admiration seeping away.

Now Merson believes an abrupt halt to their excellent start to the season could well be administered by what he feels is a resurgent Chelsea side on Monday night, with Mauricio Pochettino making his first return to N17 since his dismissal in October 2019.

Pochettino will undoubtedly receive a warm welcome from the Spurs fans, though Merson believes his return could well prove a winning one, saying he’d be “amazed if Chelsea lost at Spurs”.

READ MORE ~ Most points won from behind in the Premier League this season: Tottenham second; Chelsea better than you think

Merson labels Cole Palmer the new Dennis Bergkamp

Indeed, since beating Fulham 2-0 last month, the Blues have improved drastically, holding Arsenal to an unfortunate 2-2 draw and making progress in the Carabao Cup.

And while a loss to bogey side Brentford last weekend upset the form book, Merson reckons Chelsea will bounce back in the Monday Night Football.

The pundit also reckons much of Chelsea’s good form can be owed to the form of summer signing Cole Palmer with the England Under-21 forward making a bright start to his career at Stamford Bridge. Indeed, the £40m purchase has two goals and three assists so far – leading Merson to compare the player to Arsenal legend Bergkamp.

“When [Chelsea] face teams who don’t give them any space, they’ve only got Cole Palmer who can break anybody down,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“He was outstanding the other day [against Brentford]. He was like the Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal for Chelsea, the amount of opportunities he made.”

Pundit claims Chelsea could cause surprise at Tottenham

With Palmer a near-certain pick in Pochettino’s side, Merson reckons Chelsea can take something away from the game.

“Against both Liverpool and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were the better side in both games,” Merson added. “Both teams had a go at Chelsea and that’s why I feel the trip to Tottenham could be perfect for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“It’s game on for the Blues on Monday night. There is no question that Spurs will have a go at Chelsea.

“The way they are playing and sitting top of the league, they have no choice but to try and continue in the same vein they have in the opening 10 matches of the season. However, that plays into Chelsea’s hands.

“Nicolas Jackson is getting a bit of stick at the moment but he’s quick and a threat on the counter. The you’ve got Raheem Sterling on the wing.

“He was brilliant against Arsenal and if he can reach that level again, he’ll cause Spurs problems on the break. Cole Palmer brings the guile and he was different class in the first half against Brentford.

“Chelsea will be able to give this game a real go. I’d be shocked if Chelsea lost at Spurs.”

DON’T MISS ~ Premier League Predictions: Robbie Savage’s big verdict from Spurs v Chelsea and all the other games