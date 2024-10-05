Paul Merson exposes Ten Hag with brutal comparison between Man Utd and Liverpool managers

Paul Merson has pointed to one Liverpool player in particular when showcasing the dramatic difference between Arne Slot and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Slot and Ten Hag both arrived at Premier League giants directly from two of the biggest clubs in the Netherlands – Feyenoord (Slot) and Ajax (Ten Hag). But while Slot’s start to life at Anfield has been serene, speculation Ten Hag is one match away from being fired is mounting.

When delivering his assessment of this weekend’s fixtures, pundit Paul Merson used Ryan Gravenberch as the perfect indicator of the difference between Slot and Ten Hag.

According to Merson, Gravenberch’s rapid improvement under Slot this season proves Slot can and already has excelled at one of the most basic fundamentals of coaching – improving players.

By contrast, Merson claimed that not a single Man Utd player has improved to the degree Gravenberch has despite the fact Ten Hag is into his third year at the club.

“Ryan Gravenberch has been outstanding for Liverpool,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “Good coaches make players better, that’s exactly what Slot has done with Gravenberch this season.

“He looks a far better player than he was last term. On the contrary, if you look up the road towards Manchester [United] and you really can’t find anyone who has improved as a player under Ten Hag.”

Has Ten Hag really not improved anyone?

While it’s fair to say the list of Man Utd players whose careers have declined over the last two-plus years is longer than the list of stars who’ve excelled, there are a handful of players who have developed.

Kobbie Mainoo in particular fits that billing, with the 19-year-old going from promising prospect to England starter on Ten Hag’s watch.

Elsewhere, Alejandro Garnacho has established himself as a potent threat in the final third and is now courting interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

Cases could be made for Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire (since being relived of the captaincy) and Amad Diallo all improving too.

Ten Hag may be reliant on several of those stars to save his job, with Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa shaping up to be a pivotal one.

Reports last week claimed Ten Hag had two games to save his job. The first against FC Porto in the Europa League finished 3-3 after United surrendered a two-goal advantage.

High-flying Villa – fresh off sinking Bayern Munich in the Champions League – will pose far greater threat than Porto.

Greenwood blunder / Garnacho transfer truths

Elsewhere, ‘key’ Man Utd officials have reportedly come to the realisation they blundered when selling Mason Greenwood.

The forward is already attracting serious interest from Barcelona following his early exploits with Marseille. Greenwood was sold for £27m and Man Utd chiefs believe he’ll be worth £100m sooner rather than later.

In other news, our transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, has revealed the truth behind speculation Garnacho could be sold by Man Utd.

The Sun claimed United value the winger at the £50m mark amid interest from Barcelona and Juventus. However, Galetti explained Man Utd’s true valuation is £70m-plus. Even if bids of that size were tabled there’s no guarantee Man Utd would cash in, such is the esteem he’s regarded in at Old Trafford.

Finally, we can confirm out-of-work manager Thomas Tuchel is top of Man Utd’s shortlist to replace Erik ten Hag.

Max Allegri – also currently unemployed – is admired too. But for the time being it is Tuchel who is front and centre in their thinking.

Gravenberch a man on a mission

Ryan Gravenberch 2024/25 Prem stats so far – (rank at Liverpool in brackets)

Gravenberch does not lead Liverpool players in any key metrics when looking at his Premier League statistics this term.

However, he does rank in the top four in four separate categories, thus suggesting he’s developed into an ultra-effective all-around player.

Gravenberch has played the full match in eight out of nine Liverpool matches this term. The only match in which he didn’t feature was against West Ham in the League Cup where Slot fielded a heavily-rotated side.

Contrast that with last season in which Gravenberch was used sparingly by former boss Jurgen Klopp, especially during the period in March-April in which Liverpool needed inspiration the most.

Indeed, the Reds exited the FA Cup at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United. Their Europa League ambitions and dreams of a final in Dublin were dashed at the hands of eventual winners Atalanta. But perhaps the most frustrating of all was Liverpool’s capitulation in the league.

The Reds drew with Man Utd and West Ham and suffered defeats to Crystal Palace and Everton during the season-defining 10-game span.

The Dutch midfielder was an unused substitute in both legs of the quarter-final clash with Atalanta. He also failed to make it off the bench in the FA Cup defeat to Man Utd despite the match going to extra time and penalties.

Gravenberch was also not called upon to make an impact off the bench in the league matches in which points were dropped against Man Utd, Palace and Everton.

Clearly, Klopp did not have faith in Gravenberch to be a game-changing player, though the Dutchman’s situation has dramatically changed under fellow countryman Arne Slot.