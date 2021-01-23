Merson informs Lampard of maverick appointment that can prevent sack

Frank Lampard can save himself from the ignominy of being sacked at Chelsea by turning to a family member as a No 2, according to Paul Merson.

The Blues have slipped to eighth and are now five points short of Liverpool in fourth after five defeats in eight games.

That has led to speculation that Lampard could be on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge.

The under-pressure Chelsea boss, however, is prepared to grit his teeth and come out fighting. He showed that intent by strongly rebuking a journalist working for The Athletic in Friday’s press conference.

Indeed, he also showed his intent after insisting he will fight for his Chelsea future.

However, Merson reckons Lampard can save himself by turning to his Uncle Harry Redknapp for support.

Writing in his Daily Star column, the pundit says the Blues should look to appoint the former Tottenham boss as assistant manager.

“Frank Lampard needs an experienced coach like Harry Redknapp to come in and help him at Chelsea,” Merson said. “Someone he can use as a sounding board who isn’t a threat to his job but has plenty of knowledge and can give him good advice.

“I don’t know how Frank hasn’t already reached out to someone like that and offered them a role at the club.

“Lampard has got to get through the next few matches or he’s in big trouble. Luton in the FA Cup and then Wolves and Burnley at home are massive matches.

“I still think Chelsea should give him time. But he needs someone alongside him with more experience than Jody Morris in my opinion.

“The players looked lost against Leicester. I thought Leicester had another couple of gears too. It was so easy for them.”

Lampard on Tuchel, Allegri speculation

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri have already been touted as potential replacements for Lampard.

It was reported the Blues board had gone cold on the idea of appointing Tuchel as his successor.

That said, despite being aware of the names being linked, Lampard has moved to dismiss speculation about his future out of hand.

In fact, Lampard insists he can cope with the intense pressure and scrutiny of a top Premier League job.

“As a player here I always wondered, because I wanted to be a manager. I always looked at managers and wondered what tough times looked like,” said Lampard.

“I wondered what did they feel like, how was the responsibility different from a player, and what did good times feel like.

“Fortunately in the 18 months I’ve been here I’ve managed to go through those different levels.

“I always thought what did the tough times look like, and it’s fine.

“And now I know that all the talk is nonsense. It’s only the action that matters.

“So all I’ll control is what’s in front of me.”

