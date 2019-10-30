Paul Merson names one player who can help Man Utd claim top-four finish

Paul Merson reckons Manchester United are back in the hunt for a top-four finish this season and claims a good run of results can see them firmly back in the running.

A poor start to the season had seen pressure build on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United went into the recent international break with speculating building that the Norwegian could be shown the door.

However, since then United have managed to become the only side this season to prevent Liverpool winning in the Premier League and have since gone three unbeaten after a Europa League draw at Partizan Belgrade and a well-deserved victory at Norwich.

United are now back up to seventh in the Premier League and Merson reckons the Red Devils just need consistency and confidence to reclaim a spot back in the top four come the end of the season.

“It’s been a good week for them,” Merson told Sky Sports. “They stopped Liverpool, went to Partizan and kept a clean sheet and they would have wanted to keep a clean sheet against Norwich.

“They had to beat Norwich surely, they got beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa at home and the last thing you need is to be going there and getting beaten – that would have been a disaster.

“We put such a high bar on Man Utd because they’re the biggest club in the world and now we’re talking about having a good week drawing at home to Liverpool and beating Partizan and Norwich away.

“I didn’t think in my wildest dreams that I’d be sitting here talking about a good week like that for Man Utd. A few years ago, it wouldn’t even come up, it would just be run of the mill.

“Liverpool don’t win at Old Trafford and they go and win the other two games – that’s what is expected, but this is where they are at the moment.

“All it is with Man Utd is a bit of consistency and confidence. You only have to win three on the trot and before you know it, you’re back in the top-four race and that’s what they’re in.”

Merson praise for Anthony Martial

Merson also had plenty of warm words to say about Anthony Martial, who was on the mark for United at Carrow Road as he looks to put his injury struggles behind him by staking a regular place in Solskjaer’s attack.

“Martial is a top player, he’s better than a lot of the players they’ve got,” Merson added. “If you’re the manager, you’re always going to hope a player like him is coming back into the team. On his day, he can rip anybody apart.

“With Marcus Rashford also playing, they’re going to hurt teams and fly up the table but it’s all about consistency and they’ve got to put in performances like they did against Liverpool every week.”

