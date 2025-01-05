Merson names Premier League star who is ‘more consistent’ than Liverpool machine Mo Salah

Paul Merson has named the Premier League star who he believes is ‘more consistent’ than current Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, who has been in sensational form all season.

Reds forward Salah is certainly not letting continued speculation over his Anfield future affect his form, having scored 17 goals and created 13 assists in just 18 Premier League outings so far this term.

The Egypt international has been arguably the form player in European football, with his heroics leading Arne Slot’s men to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

And, while Merson has huge admiration for the 32-year-old, the former Arsenal forward claims that Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is a ‘more consistent’ performer than his Liverpool counterpart.

Palmer has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since leaving Manchester City for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £40million in the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals and made 11 assists during his first season at Stamford Bridge and already has 19 goal involvements this term, with Merson telling Sky Sports when asked about the respective form of both players: “I think he [Palmer] has made Chelsea a much better team.

“He’s been involved a lot more. I think Salah is playing in an unbelievable team with unbelievable players. But Palmer, I just think he’s a special, special player. Believe it or not, I think he’s more consistent than Salah in a game of 90 minutes. I think he’s involved more.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love Salah. He’s a different class — one of the best in the world. But sometimes you’ll watch Salah, and he’ll do something, and you’ll go, ‘Really?’ Or he’ll put one over the bar, and you’ll go, ‘Really?’ The thing with Salah, he can not touch the ball and score two goals in two minutes.

“I just think Palmer’s carried Chelsea. I think he’s been a catalyst. I don’t think Salah has been a catalyst. I think he’s in a very, very good team. This lad [Palmer] has taken Chelsea to the brink of hopefully getting into the Champions League.”

READ MORE ➡️ 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

READ MORE ➡️ Every Premier League player out of contract at the end of the season: Liverpool trio, six Man Utd stars…

Transfer news: Chelsea leapfrog Liverpool in Guehi chase / Delap on Ipswich exit links

Chelsea have overtaken Liverpool in the race to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Chelsea are in ‘pole position’ for Guehi, who is expected to leave Palace at some stage this year. The key reason for this is that Chelsea are in the best position to splash out on a big January deal for the centre-back.

Guehi has several other suitors in the Premier League, mainly Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

But GiveMeSport state that those transfer rivals will struggle to pay the price needed to capture Guehi in January, unlike Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has spoken out on his future amid rising speculation that Liverpool and Chelsea are plotting moves to prise the player away from the Tractor Boys – and which of the pair most likely to make their move has also come to light.

If you were Mo Salah, what decision would you make over your future?