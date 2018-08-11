Paul Merson names the signing he sees as the best of the summer

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has named the player he feels will go down as the best piece of business this summer.

Premier League clubs once again invested heavily this summer, with Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham, Wolves and Fulham the biggest spenders.

And while Tottenham kept their powder dry and the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United – much to Jose Mourinho’s disdain – had quiet summers by their usual standards, Merson has identified what he believes will prove the best buy across the entire Premier League.

“I’m going to go with Jorginho. I know he wasn’t great in the Community Shield but Pep Guardiola wanted to buy him and that tells you everything,” Merson told Sky Sports. “The lad can play and £50m in this day and age is a cup of tea, if I’m honest.

“It might be obvious or it might be not, but when he gets used to it he’s a very special footballer.

“He’s tidy, he can pass the ball, he breaks things up.

“The problem is, just like Alberto Aquilani when he was at Liverpool – and given how highly rated he was at Roma – is getting used to the different pace of the game over here compared to Italy.”

The Italy international had a marvelous four-year stint with Napoli prior to his £53million switch to Stamford Bridge.

He made a total of 160 appearances for the Partenopei, where he flourished under new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline