Paul Merson puts date on Arteta sack as he trolls Arsenal over transfers

Edu’s transfer efforts at Arsenal have been ripped to shreds by Paul Merson, who claims he could do a better job than the Gunners technical director.

The Gunners were summer 2021’s biggest spenders in the Premier League, investing an estimated £144m on new talent. They brought in the likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale for hefty fees. They then finished deadline day off by securing the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.

And while the Gunners offloaded the likes of big earners David Luiz, Willian and Lucas Torreira, their troubles still look apparent with the club propping up the Premier League table after three games.

Indeed, Merson has slated Edu and director of football Richard Garlick for their business this summer. And he reckons he’d have done a better job than the pair of them, even while combining his Soccer Saturday duties.

“Tell you what I’d do a better job,” he said about Arsenal, when asked about his former club on Sky Sports.

“I’ll tell you now, I could do both (Soccer Saturday and be a Director of Football), if you’re successful you play on Sundays.

“When you spend that kind of money, these players have to perform.

“I think their season starts when they start when they come back from the international break, the fixtures coming up are winnable games, or they will have to win them there’s no doubt about that.”

Deadline put on Arteta future

Despite seemingly retaining support at Arsenal, Merson insists Arteta is a man under increasing pressure. And he reckons he could lose his job by October if there’s no signs of improvement.

“Mikel Arteta will have til the October international,” Merson added. “If they haven’t done anything by then he will be under pressure.

“Chelsea, Man City would I expect Arsenal to beat them? No. Is there a way to get beat by them? Yes, and the Man City game wasn’t good.”

Even if they record some results, he reckons a top-six finish already looks beyond the Gunners.

Merson added: “If they come fifth or sixth I think they’re pulling up trees, 10th is about right.

“At the moment, Arsenal are middle of the table.

“They won’t finish above Leicester and they definitely won’t finish above Tottenham after they kept Harry Kane. I don’t think they would.

“Everton look organised with Rafa now, West Ham look decent, it’s going to be hard. It’s not a free ride anymore.

“These other teams are buying good players, Aston Villa have Danny Ings, why have Arsenal not got Danny Ings? Why did they not buy Danny Ings?

“I worry about the recruitment. Arsenal are never beating anybody, you never see them nick a player off Man United.”

