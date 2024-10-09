Juventus are expected to mutually terminate the contract of Paul Pogba who is reportedly in ‘advanced’ talks over forging a surprise link-up with a former Manchester United prodigy in January, according to reports.

Pogba, 31, failed a doping test in 2023 and was subsequently handed a four-year suspension that looked like it would effectively end his playing career. However, the ban has since been reduced to 18 months on appeal, meaning Pogba is free to resume training in January and make his first appearance back in March.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Pogba is highly unlikely to resume his career at current club Juventus.

Per the reporter, Pogba and Juventus are ‘expected’ to agree on a contract termination that will make Pogba a free agent. Given he will be available to train in January, the Frenchman is expected to officially sign with a new club during the winter window even though free agents can be signed outside of transfer windows.

And according to French reporter Malick Traore of NCI, Pogba is already in ‘advanced discussions’ over joining former Man Utd teammate Mason Greenwood at Marseille.

Taking to X, Traore wrote (translated from French to English): ‘OM has been in advanced discussions with Paul Pogba for several weeks for a signing in January.’

Marseille currently sit third in Ligue 1 and have benefitted greatly from taking a chance on Greenwood over the summer. The ex-Man Utd prodigy has scored five goals and provided one assist over his first seven matches for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Pogba, Greenwood reunion might not last long

While Pogba may well be on course to reunite with Greenwood in Marseille, the link-up may not last more than six months.

Greenwood’s impressive early form in France has reportedly already convinced Barcelona he’s worthy of a £60m bid.

That’s according to The Sun who claimed Barca are ready to offer more than double what Marseille paid (£26.3m) with a significant bid in the summer of 2025. Greenwood has already proven himself in Spain during his successful loan spell with Getafe last term.

Such a move would actually benefit Man Utd, however, given the club successfully inserted a sizeable sell-on clause into Greenwood’s contract with Marseille. Sky Sports previously claimed the clause is worth a figure in the 40-50 percent range.

Nonetheless, ‘key’ Man Utd officials reportedly regret selling Greenwood when they did. Give Me Sport recently claimed figures within Old Trafford believe Greenwood will be a £100m player sooner rather than later.

Ten Hag latest / Zirkzee’s quick sale

Elsewhere, Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel has thrown his backing behind Thomas Tuchel as Erik ten Hag’s successor.

Man Utd’s hierarchy met on Tuesday to determine Ten Hag’s fate, though as yet it is unclear what decision, if any, has been made.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson subsequently attempted to explain the situation.

Jackson wrote: ‘As a regular gathering of the committee, no communication would normally be issued afterwards unless a major decision had been taken.

‘After the meeting’s conclusion, staff at the club had no indication that this had occurred. Yet the Ratcliffe-controlled football department, which is led by Ashworth, could still take the decision to remove Ten Hag in the coming days.’

In other news, Calciomercato state AC Milan, Juventus and Roma are all keeping tabs on Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January window.

The Dutch striker only joined Man Utd over the summer, though has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford. If a managerial change is made and the new face takes a dim view of Zirkzee, Serie A’s heavyweights could offer Man Utd a quick way out.

Greenwood not the only familiar face in Marseille revolution

In recent months, Marseille have been building up a collection of players with Premier League and Championship experience, so Pogba could find himself lining up alongside some familiar names.

After the appointment of ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi in the summer, Marseille signed Mason Greenwood from Manchester United, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham, Neal Maupay from Everton, Ismael Kone from Watford and Jonathan Rowe from Norwich City.

In addition, their squad already contained former Newcastle defender, Chancel Mbemba, and England U20 international Emran Soglo (once of the Chelsea academy).

Greenwood has already been their top scorer so far this season, while Hojbjerg has been appointed as their vice-captain. Both of those players have featured in all seven of their Ligue 1 games so far, while Rowe has played in six and Maupay five.

Marseille have rarely been outside the Champions League places in the formative weeks of the season as they aim for a return to European football, and they are assembling a squad with a blend of players who have that kind of experience and ones who have the potential to reach that level in the future – perhaps during their time at the Stade Velodrome.

Paul Pogba may yet become the latest familiar face to add Premier League experience to the cause.

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s record signing: Pogba still top dog at Man Utd; Chelsea, Arsenal break £100m barrier