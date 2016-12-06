Paul Pogba advised to ‘stop showboating’ by Deschamps

Paul Pogba: Not giving up on top four

Didier Deschamps has urged Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to start doing “what is good for the team” and not for his own personal gain.

Pogba has failed to find consistency since moving to Old Trafford for a world-record £89.3million fee from Juventus in the summer.

The 23-year-old has scored just two goals in 13 Premier League matches so far this campaign and his national team manager wants him to start benefitting the team more at United.

“He’s someone who is always catching the eye with a move,” Deschamps told French oulet RMC in a perceived indicator of the player’s showboating.

“He can do things others can’t, but he has to also be in the reality of what is good for the team. We’re talking about a young player.

“He’s at a club where he is used in different positions.

“Even when he does things well, it’s never good enough.

“So, you can understand why that pushes him to do things that are out of the ordinary but which are not necessarily useful.”