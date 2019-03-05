Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in Man Utd bust-up claims

Romelu Lukaku had a furious row with Paul Pogba on Saturday following the latter’s missed penalty against Southampton, according to a report.

According to The Sun, Lukaku had pleaded with his teammate for the chance to take the spot-kick and complete what would have been his first ever hat-trick for the club during United’s 3-2 success.

However, Pogba denied his teammate the chance and instead saw his poor effort saved by Angus Gunn in the visitors’ goal and thus denying Lukaku the chance to take home the match ball and more, importantly, take his tally to five goals in two games.

According to the paper, Lukaku felt Pogba should have handed him the ball after reminding him how he supported him during his darker days at the club and at the height of his troubles with former manager Jose Mourinho. Lukaku also told Pogab he’d have let him take the penalty had the roles been reversed.

But as the club’s designated penalty taker, Pogba denied his teammate the chance and instead took on the responsibility himself – only to see Gunn save his effort with his trailing left boot.

According to the paper, the close pals had to be calmed down in the dressing room after the game by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they continued to bicker over the penalty.

Lukaku even cited Mo Salah allowing Roberto Firmino to take Liverpool’s second penalty in a 5-1 destruction of Arsenal on December 29 so he could complete his hat-trick.

A United source is reported to have told the paper: “It was quite a stern conversation and Romelu was clearly not happy about what Pogba had done.

“He was quick to remind Paul how much he had helped him when he fell out with Mourinho.

“It needed Ole to calm the situation down.”

United face PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night looking to reverse a 2-0 first-leg deficit. And with Pogba serving a suspension in the match at the Parc des Princes, it’ll be interesting to see if Lukaku is handed the penalty responsibility should United be awarded a spot-kick.

Ashley Young, meanwhile, has explained why the PSG defence should be genuinely scared about the prospect of facing an in-form Lukaku.

