Paul Pogba bans Chelsea defender from entering his house

Paul Pogba has taken his competitiveness to a new level after banning friend and compatriot Kurt Zouma from entering his house – after the Chelsea man beat him at Uno.

The two French stars have been close friends for years and have been able to spend even more time in one another’s company since Pogba’s return to Manchester last year and Zouma’s relocation to the north-west following his loan move to Stoke.

However, Zouma has admitted that Pogba’s competitive streak can cause problems and the Manchester United man has apparently taken exception with the former St Etienne star for beating him at the card game Uno.

“He doesn’t like to lose when we play card games, like Uno, he doesn’t like to lose,’ Zouma told Goal.

“He is the same guy as before, he hasn’t changed. The other day, I went to his house and beat him. He was so, so, so angry.

“He didn’t want me to come anymore. He told me ‘don’t come anymore to my house’. I said ‘my friend, please, it’s only Uno we’re talking about’.”

Pogba is often criticised for his flash haircuts and extravagant goal celebrations, but Zouma insists the player has always been that way.

Zouma continued: “You have to say, he loves doing haircuts, he loves doing that. Dabbing, I told him to stop but he won’t stop but you know, it is good.

“Pogba is one of the best players, he’s got everything. That’s why people talk about him, because he’s so, so good.”