Pogba boosts Man Utd as injured trio join reserves for training

Manchester United have been boosted after Paul Pogba reportedly stepped up his bid to return to action by training with the club’s reserve team on Wednesday.

The France midfielder has been sidelined since the September 12 victory over Basel in the Champions League, where he limped off with a troublesome hamstring injury.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been without the services of the midfielder for 12 matches, but reports this week claimed Pogba was nearing a return and could return in time for their next Premier League game, with Newcastle, on November 18.

And those hopes have been raised with ESPN reporting that Pogba took part in a session with some of the club’s young players on Wednesday.

Mourinho has given the week off to the majority of first-team players not involved with their national teams, including Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Scott McTominay ahead of a busy schedule over the rest of November and into December.

But Pogba has remained at Carrington in a bid to return in time to feature against Rafael Benitez’s side at Old Trafford on Saturday week and was joined at training by Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick.

Pogba was badly missed on Sunday during the defeat at Chelsea, with Gary Neville claiming United’s midfield “got ambushed” by Antonio Conte’s side.

Rojo has not played since damaging his knee ligaments back in April, while club captain Carrick has featured just once this season in the 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion on September 20.