Paul Pogba breaks his silence on losing Man Utd captaincy role

Paul Pogba insists that ‘nothing changed’ when Jose Mourinho stripped him of the Manchester United vice-captaincy.

The France World Cup-winner had the armband taken off him after Mourinho felt he had been undermined one time too many by the midfielder after his comments to the press.

After the 1-1 home draw with Wolves, Pogba told journalists that it was a ‘mistake’ his side did not ‘attack, attack, attack’ at Old Trafford. That comment came six weeks after the 25-year-old claimed ‘there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined’.

Ahead of his return to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, Pogba was asked about the captaincy episode.

“For me, it didn’t affect me. I’m still playing and I’m really happy to play,” he said.

“The manager is the one who chooses who is captain. Me, I was the second one after Valencia. Then if he takes me the armband it doesn’t change anything for me.

“I just want to play, perform, that’s my job and give my best for my team and for everybody, for the fans, for the club. It didn’t really touch me, didn’t affect me. nothing changed really.”

