Paul Pogba brother convinced Real Madrid transfer can still happen

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias is adamant the Manchester United star could still secure a move to Real Madrid before the European transfer window shuts next week.

The France midfielder was expected to leave Old Trafford for Real this summer, but the Spanish club looked to have missed out with United digging their claws in over their prized asset and talks over his potential exit quietening down in the media.

However, Real’s disappointing draw against Real Betis at the weekend has heaped the focus back on the quality of Los Blancos’ squad, while Pogba was also caught in possession as United slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

But while no deal to take the World Cup winner to the Bernabeu has been arranged or looks likely to, Mathias insists that even at this late stage of the summer, he’s ruling nothing out – that despite reports earlier this month that there had been a significant shift in Pogba’s thinking.

Repeating similar claims to what he said earlier in the summer, Mathias told Spanish publication AS: “Everyone knows my brother would be great for Real Madrid and Zidane.

“It’s Real Madrid and Manchester United who need to talk.

“Zidane has always spoken highly of my brother, it’s an honour. Another thing is that they listen to him.”

Asked whether he thought Real Madrid’s board would indeed listen to Zidane over his wish to sign Pogba, he replied: “I don’t know, I’m not inside the Bernabeu. In football you never know…”

United, meanwhile, are being tipped to push through a January deal for one summer target after the club once again sent scouts to check on the €65m-rated star’s progress.

