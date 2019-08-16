Paul Pogba brother fuels talk of Real Madrid move for Man Utd star

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias claims the Manchester United midfielder is still desperate to join Real Madrid this summer, despite noises suggesting the World Cup winner is now willing to stay at Old Trafford.

The France midfielder was expected to leave Old Trafford for Real this summer, but the Spanish club look set to miss out with United digging their claws in over their prized asset.

However, reports on Tuesday claimed there has been a significant shift in the player’s thinking and they believe that Pogba has now been convinced to stay.

Furthermore, and according to AS, United appear determined not to sell Pogba under any circumstances this summer and are said to have informed Real through intermediaries that they would not consider selling him even in the wake of a £185m (€200m) offer from the LaLiga giants.

But Mathias Pogba believes a move to the LaLiga giants could yet happen this month and insists finding the funds – not matter how much is required – will not be an issue for Florentino Perez.

“[Zinedine] Zidane is one of the greats and I think that if the club give him what he wants, he won’t have a problem, but if they don’t give it to him, he’s going to have a hard time because what he wants is not going to happen, because right now it’s a little late,” Mathias said in an interview with El Chiringuito.

“My brother is missing and I think he needs another midfielder.

“Of course Florentino [Perez] can get him, nothing is impossible in life.

“I don’t think he’s worth €200m, but now the football world is like that, Manchester are going to ask for a lot, but not €200m.

“It’s a delicate situation but the player has his personal goals, if you have to leave, well, that’s it. If you can’t stay and play where you are, you can stay and you’re done. I can’t assure you that he is going to stay at United.

“We know he wanted to move, but he’s not to blame. He’s waiting. He works hard and we’ll see what happens.

“In football you never know. Until September 2 everything can happen.

“My brother’s dream is to win the Champions League.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!