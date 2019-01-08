Paul Pogba’s struggles at Manchester United were entirely the fault of Jose Mourinho who was jealous of the attention the midfielder was getting.

That’s according to the midfielder’s brother, Mathias Pogba, who has lifted the lid on the duo’s relationship behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Mathias claims the club’s former manager’s ego dominated the dressing room – and that’s why he often clashed with the club’s other big personality in Pogba.

“It was Mourinho who was the problem,” Mathias Pogba told RMC Sport.

“Mourinho still wants to be the centre of attention. The problem was Mourinho, right down the line.

“In the locker room, outside the locker room…everything, I know my brother, and you tell him, ‘Go. Go play ‘, the rest, he will do it.

“From what we see of Mourinho, he always wants to be the maestro, the centre of attention.

“(Paul) does not even calculate that aspect: you respect him, he will respect you, you trust him, he will produce big performances.”

Much has been written about Pogba’s relationship with former Red Devils boss Mourinho, which has been heavily scrutinised in the wake of intense speculation surrounding Pogba’s future.

Talk of a rift between the pair intensified when footage emerged of a tense training ground exchange just days after the France midfielder was stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Odds tumbled on the club-record signing leaving Old Trafford, but Pogba remained adamant he remained happy at United ahead of facing Juventus in the Champions League on his old stomping ground.

When asked more specifically about his relationship with Mourinho, Pogba suggested the bad times had been cast aside for the long-term good of Manchester United.

“Manager coach/player manager,” he said when asked to assess his relationship with the boss. “Like everybody I will say if I ask you this question, ‘How is the manager with other players?’ He will say he is the manager and I am the player.

“I think the same way as everybody. Just a player – I do what he tells me to do. He’s the boss, he’s the manager and I listen. I enjoy it, I just listen, and I do it with happiness.”

However, Pogba’s appeared to confirm the tension between the pair on the morning of Mourinho’s dismissal last month when he posted, then deleted, an image of social media of him appearing to mock the Portuguese coach’s sacking.

