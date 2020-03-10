Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin has broken his silence on his brother’s future – and revealed he wants to him to quit Manchester United this summer for a move to Real Madrid.

Pogba. who moved back to United from Juventus in 2016, has become a divisive figure at Old Trafford after largely failing to display the talent he showed in Italy.

Indeed, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away in recent months, with Juve said to be keen on bringing him back to Turin and Real Madrid also credited with interest.

And despite reports this week that Juventus had already agreed personal terms with the player and were ready to hold talks with United over a fee, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continually insisted that Pogba remains a key part of his squad.

And a report over the weekend cited the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, and their interest in another summer target, as reasons for Pogba to stay at Old Trafford amid claims the World Cup winner had changed his mind over leaving.

However, Pogba’s brother Florentin – currently a free agent and last seen training with Championship outfit Charlton – has made his intentions for his brother perfectly clear when invited to discuss on Spanish football show El Chiringuito his sibling’s situation.

Via the good folk at Sport Witness, he said: “At the moment, there’s no talk about it, but I’ve always said that I want my brother to sign for Real Madrid. I want it, but at the moment, we’re [them in the studio] just chatting about it. And this summer, it’ll be the same, because it’s always like this.

“In the transfer window, it’s always talk, like ‘WOW!’. Either you talk about it for a day, or for two months. How long have you been talking about it? Since 2016. We’re in 2020. And it’ll be talked about again.”

Paul Pogba transfer fee disputed