Paul Pogba cannot hide feelings when asked about his future

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said it is his dream to play for Real Madrid one day.

Just hours after Sky Sports aired an interview with Pogba claiming he wanted Ole Gunnar Solskajer to get the United job on a permanent basis, the France midfielder was asked about Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane has returned to the Bernabeu and Real are expected to overhaul their squad in the summer with at least one big name arriving in Madrid.

And when Pogba was asked on Wednesday about the return of Zidane and a possible move to the LaLiga side, he didn’t hold back.

“I have always said it. Real Madrid is a dream for everyone. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Zidane is the manager there. It is a dream for every child and every player,” Pogba said in a news conference at France’s training camp in Clairefontaine.

“Now, I am happy in Manchester. I play, we have a new manager. For now, I am at Manchester. Later, we don’t know what the future holds.”

Pogba was continually linked with a move away from Man Utd while Jose Mourinho was in charge and more recently Tuttosport claimed that whether United are playing Champions League football or not next term will be ‘decisive’ in Pogba determining his future at Old Trafford.

ESPN claim that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been in contact with Madrid president Florentino Perez several times over recent years as he aims to manufacture a move to Spain for the 26-year-old.

United though are likely to demand a world-record transfer fee in excess of the £198million that PSG paid for Neymar in 2017.

United paid a then-record €105million to sign Pogba from Juventus in the summer of 2016 and he remains under contract until June 2021.