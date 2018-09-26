Jose Mourinho is believed to have stripped Paul Pogba of the Manchester United vice-captaincy over the midfielder’s ongoing wish to quit Old Trafford and move to Barcelona.

The United boss took the honour away from the player before kick-off against Derby on Tuesday evening – but was quick to deny any fallout with the midfielder after Manchester United surprisingly tumbled out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Tuesday proved to a busy day at Old Trafford, where record-breaking revenues were quickly overshadowed by fresh questions over the club-record signing and a shock cup exit.

Phil Jones’ spot-kick was saved by Scott Carson as Derby won 8-7 on penalties after it had finished 2-2 at Old Trafford, with Pogba watching from the stands – and reportedly leaving early – as his team-mates bowed out to Championship opposition.

Despite being rested for the third-round tie, the 25-year-old remained a hot topic as it was claimed in the build-up that Mourinho had told the World Cup winner that he would not captain United again in front of the squad. Those actions are reported to have infuriated the player, with Mourinho believed to be trying to assert his authority over the player as a reminder about who is in charge at the club.

Asked about those reports, Mourinho told Sky Sports: “The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain any more but no fall-out, no problems at all.

“The same person that decides that Paul is not the second captain anymore is the same person who decides that Paul was the second captain. Myself. I am the manager, I can make these decisions.

“No fall-out at all, no problems at all, just one decision that I don’t have to explain.”

Sources close to the club have not been surprised by the latest development, which will only increase speculation as to whether Pogba will stay at Old Trafford.

The France international captained the side in the Premier League openers against Leicester and Brighton in the absence of Antonio Valencia, just as he did in last week’s Champions League win at Young Boys.

Pogba scored two and set up the other in the 3-0 victory in Switzerland, only to under-perform on Saturday’s return to league action against Wolves.

The 25-year-old was dispossessed in the move that led to Joao Moutinho’s equaliser, with the midfielder saying afterwards that United should “attack, attack, attack”.

Those comments are said to have got under Mourinho’s skin, but it is reported that Pogba’s desire to leave Old Trafford for Barcelona were the real reason behind the decision to strip him of the vice-captaincy.

A report in Wednesday’s Daily Mail claims Pogba confirmed his desires to leave the club for the Spanish giants to Mourinho earlier on Tuesday.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, claims United will demand a £200million for any club wishing to sign the World Cup winner.

The pair’s strained relationship is now said to be at breaking point, with fans also seemingly turning on the player after he reportedly opted to leave Old Trafford before the end of the game on Tuesday evening.

One enraged fan wrote on Twitter: “Pogba leaving the stadium before the game ends is wrong! Entirely wrong. He should be sold honestly. You can’t be feeling bigger than football team.”

Others predicted a deal will be done by January, saying: “I swear Pogba most likely leaving in January.”

And another fan added: “Apparently Pogba is a part-time supporter, leaving before match is over.”

Some, however, did have sympathy with the player and instead chose to direct their anger at the club following their Carabao Cup elimination.

One wrote: “I actually don’t even blame Pogba for leaving. Our games are so inconsistent even when we win. F*** off Mo, f*** off Ed, f** off Glazers! #MUFC.”

And another added: “Pogba leaving early just shows he doesn’t have faith in United coming back. I don’t care what anyone says if you leave early it’s because you don’t think there will be anymore goals.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.