Paul Pogba contacts Tottenham legend to enquire about sensational MLS switch

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly sought out information about his possible next destination by calling legendary Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Pogba is due to return to training in January next year and can start playing again from March 2025 after having his ban for failing an anti-doping test in August 2023 reduced from four years to 18 months.

However, it looks increasingly unlikely that he will still be a Juve player by then as the two parties are reportedly working on terminating their contract which expires in June 2026.

The Bianconeri are keen to get Pogba‘s huge salary off their books, while the player himself feels he needs a fresh start after his second stint in Turin has proved to be a disastrous one.

The former France international has so far been linked with the likes of Marseille in his homeland and Saudi Pro League clubs, but a report from Italy suggests another destination could be on the cards.

Tuttosport via IlBianconero states that a move to Major League Soccer is emerging as a plausible solution, with Los Angeles FC particularly interested in his services.

If he did make the move to LA he would follow in the footsteps of former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini, who ended his career at the Californian franchise before returning to Turin to assume a backroom managerial role.

And it appears that Pogba is serious about the potential switch, with the report adding that he has already contacted Lloris, who has been playing in MLS with LAFC since January.

Souness puts boot into Pogba again

Pogba and Lloris spent years playing together with the French national team and won the World Cup in 2018, when the midfielder was arguably at the peak of his powers.

However, since those heady days, the 31-year-old’s career has nosedived pretty dramatically – culminating in his eventual drugs ban and subsequent suspension.

Indeed, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness fails to see why any top clubs would be prepared to sign Pogba when his ban officially comes to an end.

He recently told William Hill’s Three Up Front podcast: “If I was a Premier League manager, there are no circumstances under which I would take a punt on bringing in Paul Pogba. He’s only played 39 games since the 2021/22 season.

“He is extremely talented, but he’s a wasted talent. The worst thing that happened to him was winning the World Cup because from that point on he just sat in his armchair.

“Pogba just goes out to play and show off to everyone how cute and clever he is, rather than trying to make his opponent have a miserable day. He’s got all the ability and athleticism you need; he’s just missing something upstairs.”

IN FOCUS – Pogba career only going in one direction

After Souness’ claims that Pogba’s career has seemingly nosedived since winning the World Cup in 2018, we checked on his stats and the Liverpool legend is bang on.

Paul Pogba’s club career stats before and after the 2018 World Cup

