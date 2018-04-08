Paul Pogba explains what fuelled Man Utd derby comeback

Paul Pogba says he was inspired to help Manchester United’s derby comeback win by saying it would have felt “like death” had Manchester City sealed the Premier League title with victory against them.

Even for a player used to being in the spotlight, the scrutiny must have felt intense in the lead up to Saturday evening’s eagerly-anticipated Etihad Stadium encounter.

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed on the eve of the game that Pogba was offered to the Premier League leaders by his agent in January – a claim denied by Mino Raiola.

The midfielder posted ‘say what?’ on social media soon after the City manager’s comments were published and then before kick-off was criticised by United great Gary Neville after turning up with a “ridiculous” blue hairstyle.

Pogba’s first-half performance did little to quieten the critics, but his display after the break did as he hit a quickfire double to set United on course for a memorable 3-2 comeback win that stopped City sealing the title.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to lose against City,” the midfielder told Sky Sports. “Last year, I still have it in my mind.

“Played at City, if they win they are champions against Manchester United. For all the fans it would be like death.

“To lose against Manchester City and to see them celebrate in their own stadium, I couldn’t let this happen, to be honest.

“I mean at half-time when we are in the dressing room we said, ‘We have nothing to lose, let’s go, please keep believing, let’s make it’.”

