Paul Pogba is ready to commit himself to a new contract at Manchester United after their summer transfer business reportedly prompted the player into a major U-turn.

There is no doubting the mercurial abilities of Man Utd’s No 6. Indeed, Pogba certainly has the ability to grab games by the scruff of the neck and produce moments of magic to ensure a victory. However, displays like his four-assist showing against Leeds at the start of the season have been frustratingly infrequent.

Indeed, all that comes against the back-drop of constant speculation surrounding his future. And having revealed his wish to move elsewhere, United were expected to cash in this summer.

However, despite the likes of PSG planning an approach, a move did not materialise. Still, with less than 10 months now remaining on his deal, Pogba is able to negotiate terms with an overseas suitor from January 1.

And that could let in the likes of Real Madrid or former club Juventus to land him on a free.

Nonetheless, a report last month claimed United remain hopeful of typing Pogba down to a new deal. Indeed, the World Cup winner is one of four stars in line to receive a pay hike, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly ready to play an ace card.

Now, David Ornstein of The Athletic claims Pogba is ready to commit to that deal. In an exclusive, he claims Pogba is now ready to sign an extension at Old Trafford that commits the best years of his career to the Red Devils.

Ornstein claims there is now a ‘genuine chance’ that Pogba will sign up – and he cites the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo as a factor.

The Portuguese superstar struck twice on his on his second debut for the club on Saturday. His double had a bouncing Old Trafford in jubilation.

And the buzz around the place, kickstarted by the return of Ronaldo, has seemingly convinced Pogba to stay.

Pogba is now reportedly poised to sign a three-year extension with United having the option of an extra year. That would see him staying at Old Trafford until 2024 at the earliest and well into his thirties.

Ronaldo return has Manchester ‘buzzing’

Ronaldo’s return to United has the red half of the city buzzing, according to Gary Neville.

“I walked out into Manchester’s city centre on Saturday morning and I’ve not seen it as alive for five or 10 years. What he’s done to the Premier League for interest is exciting,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But for the city, he’s absolutely got it buzzing with excitement. And this was even before he scored the two goals.

“I was at Salford and saw the news that he scored and I only imagine what the atmosphere was like.

“I spoke to a couple of people who were there and they said it was out of this world. It was bouncing like they’ve never seen it before.

“And than Salford scored in the last minute which meant it was the perfect football day.”

