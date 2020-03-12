Paul Pogba future draws categorical response from defiant Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Paul Pogba will remain at the club next season.

The France international has only made a total of six starts in all competitions for the club this season, with a number of recurring injury issues making it a frustrating and truncated campaign.

He remains the club’s all-time most expensive signing, at £89.3m, from Juventus in the summer of 2016. Zinedine Zidane is a noted admirer of his compatriot and there have been long-running suggestions in the tabloids that Real Madrid are interested in taking him away from Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer has pointed to Pogba’s contract, in his latest suggestion that the star man will remain at the club beyond this summer.

The Norwegian gave his latest quotes following the Red Devils’ emphatic 5-0 victory against Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash.

“Paul’s our player,” Solskjaer is quoted as saying following the 5-0 win over LASK of Linz, per The Telegraph’s James Ducker.

“He has two years left on his contract, a year plus the option of another. You can expect Paul to be here [next season], yeah.”

It’s recently been suggested that the impact of new arrival Bruno Fernandes has changed Pogba’s mind, and he’s now more open to staying with the club.

Pogba himself is expected to play some role in the final run-in for Manchester United, although it’s unlikely that he makes a return for Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

“Paul is getting closer, but not ready yet,” Solskjaer said.

“He hasn’t trained with the team yet but by next week he will be ready.”