Paul Pogba gives curt response to Barcelona, Juventus questions

Paul Pogba has rejected reports suggesting he could leave Manchester United for Juventus or Barcelona this summer.

The France midfielder has seen speculation over his future rumble on throughout the year, with the latest reports suggesting he pines for a return to his former club Juventus, where he made himself a global star.

Barcelona have also been linked with a possible move, but the 25-year-old, who scored the winner for France in their 2-1 World Cup win over Australia on Saturday, has brushed aside all talk on his future, insisting he is solely focused on the World Cup.

“I am with the France squad, I don’t want to speak about the future of the club and all this,” he told reporters.

Pogba joined United in a £89.3million deal in the summer of 2016 and admits he still has contact with a number of his former Juve teammates, including Paulo Dybala.

But Pogba insists that should not be taken as an indication he wants to return to Turin.

“Yes, I speak with Dybala, but whether I speak to Dybala or speak with (Samuel) Umtiti, who plays at Barcelona, it’s not there I will go and play there!”

