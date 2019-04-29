Paul Pogba hits back at Roy Keane after criticism of Man Utd star

Paul Pogba insists he could not care less what the likes of Roy Keane think of him following more criticism for the Manchester United midfielder.

The World Cup winner has struggled to find his consistent best form for United since returning to Old Trafford in a then world-record £89.3m switch from Juventus three years ago – and finds his future under the spotlight once again.

Reports on Sunday claimed Pogba had reached agreement to join Real Madrid this summer on a huge £10.3m annual salary – with the player said to be keen for a change of scene and for the chance to compete for the game’s biggest honours.

There are plenty who feel United will be better off without Pogba, none more so than former skipper Roy Keane, who had a barrage of harsh words for the midfielder prior to last Wednesday’s Manchester derby.

There has also been criticism from Gary Neville – who labelled the player ‘disinterested‘ – and Graeme Souness, while Robbie Savage named Pogba as the first player United should sell this summer.

But it was the stinging critique from Keane that drew the biggest response and also prompted the French media to ask Pogba for his thoughts.

Speaking to French outlet RMC Sport, Pogba said: “Criticism from British pundits? No worries. They are paid to say things in front of the camera.

“I’m just on the pitch. They can say what they want, they are paid for it. I’m not paid to talk. I get paid to be on the field and fight for my team. That’s all.”

Keane claimed Pogba could not be trusted and claimed he would throw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the wolves if things didn’t go his way.

“These are the same players that threw Mourinho under the bus and they’ll do exactly the same to Ole. Leopards don’t change their spots,” Keane said. “The standards have dropped at United over the last few years, both on and off the pitch.

“You can’t change 11 players, though I’m sure he was tempted. He’ll be looking for a reaction. It’s going to be a tough night for United.

“There’s a big question mark over a lot of these players and now Ole. The pressure will be building on Ole.”

Keane added: “I wouldn’t believe a word he [Pogba] says. No meaning behind it. I don’t even think he believed what he was saying there. He’s a big problem. He plays for himself.”

