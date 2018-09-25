Paul Pogba has reportedly told his agent Mino Raiola to engineer a move back to Juventus after becoming frustrated by Jose Mourinho’s style of play at Manchester United.

Pogba and Mourinho have been at odds since falling out last season and fuel was only added to the fire after the Frenchman criticised Mourinho’s cautious approach after the 1-1 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner insisted that a club of United’s stature should not be playing defensively against promoted sides, seemingly aiming another thinly-veiled dig at his manager in the process.

“We’re at home, and we should play much better against Wolves,” said Pogba.

“When we’re at home, we should attack, attack, attack. That’s Old Trafford. We’re here to attack. I think teams are scared when they see Manchester United attacking and attacking.

“That was our mistake.

“We should just attack and press, like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season. When we play like this, it’s easier for us.”

Those comments have now sparked further more rumours about the 25-year-old’s future, with the front page of Italian daily newspaper Tuttosport claiming his message means he is pushing for a return to Italy.

Pogba spent four successful years with Juve, winning the Serie A title on each occasion before heading back to Old Trafford for a then world-record fee of £89million in 2016.

The midfielder helped the club win the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first season back, but United came up empty last campaign and divisions started to form between himself and the Portuguese tactician.

Indeed, the whole mood is seemingly bleak at United – with Mourinho appearing at odds with several players and the chief executive Ed Woodward over missed transfers.

And now Tuttosport claims Pogba is ready to head back to Turin, with their headline stating: ‘Pogboom, he wants Juve’.

United, who have returned to form after a tough start to the new campaign, are next in action against Frank Lampard’s Derby in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

