Paul Pogba injury update gives Man Utd hope of quick return

Paul Pogba has posted a video of himself being put through his paces to boost hopes his return for Manchester United could be just around the corner.

The France midielder sustained a hamstring injury during United’s 3-0 victory over Basel back in September and was ruled out for an indefinite period.

When questioned about Pogba’s fitness on Wednesday night, United boss Jose Mourinho admitted he did not know when the midfielder would be available again.

With Pogba now having missed seven matches, and with Marouane Fellaini nursing a knee injury, Mourinho admits he does not know if the pair will be available to face Huddersfield in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

“Hopefully some of them [can return at Huddersfield] but I don’t know. I don’t know about Paul, I don’t know about Fellaini,” he said.

But Pogba, who United have reportedly banned from playing basketball due to the strain it is putting on his body, has been working hard on his fitness and his latest Instagram post delivered hope that he could soon return to action.

With the caption ‘It’s geting hot in here’, the footage shows Pogba taking long strides then bursting into a short sprint with encouragement from his trainer.

Pogba is understood to be in Miami, Florida working hard on his fitness.

It’s geting hot in here 👊🏾☀😜 A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Mourinho took a swipe at other managers who continually moan about their injured stars, with many feeling his criticisms were directed at Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Mourinho said: “Maybe I’m guilty of it: I never speak about injuries.

“Other managers, they cry, they cry, they cry when some player is injured. I don’t cry.

“I think the way to do it is to ignore the players that are injured, is to focus on the players that are available. It is to give confidence to the players that are available.

“But if I want to moan and cry like the others, I can cry for the next five minutes.

“(Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, (Paul) Pogba, (Marouane) Fellaini, Marcos Rojo – I can cry but I don’t, so we do it with what we have.

“You know, we went to Liverpool with two midfield players and nothing else, not even on the bench.

“Today it happened the same. We brought a kid, like Benfica does, because I don’t have another solution.

“I brought Scott McTominay who is the same age as Benfica’s kids, but the Premier League is a different story. It’s really hard.

“But, again, you know, 12 matches, 10 victories, two draws, nine clean sheets. We are not bad.”