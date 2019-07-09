Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard appear to clash as Man Utd train in Perth

Wantaway star Paul Pogba trained with his Manchester United team-mates in Australia as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got their pre-season tour under way – but all the focus was on an apparent clash with his teammate Jesse Lingard.

Three years after returning to Old Trafford in what was a world-record deal, the 26-year-old is under the spotlight as talk grows around a summer exit.

Pogba admitted during the off-season that this “could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else” – comments compounded by his agent Mino Raiola saying that he was “in the process” of arranging a move for the midfielder.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid and former club Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for the World Cup winner, who was the focus of the cameras during United’s first session since arriving in Australia.

Solskjaer’s men arrived in Perth on Monday and went on a walkaround, where footage of a supposed argument between Pogba and Lingard caused ripples.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard appear to clash on first day of Manchester United's pre-season tour in video released on club's Twitter account https://t.co/Xl9FBNwwoY pic.twitter.com/Oy2gasMvRl — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 9, 2019

But the pair worked alongside one another as United’s first session in Australia got under way at the WACA on Tuesday, meaning it is likely a case of the papers making a mountain out of a molehill.

New boys Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James also formed part of the group. Romelu Lukaku also took part in training, with Inter Milan circling around a player that, much like Pogba, appears keen to leave Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has plenty of questions to answer regarding his squad when he faces the media for the first time in a press conference on Wednesday.

There have also been suggestions that the United squad are unhappy with the Norwegian’s training methods and it remains to be seen if these allegations will be put towards the United boss when he faces the media.

