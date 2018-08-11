Paul Pogba has promised to keep giving his all “no matter what’s going on” after his starring role in Manchester United’s season-opening win over Leicester.

The midfielder, a World Cup winner with France, has been the subject of speculation in recent days concerning both a possible transfer to Barcelona and his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

He was handed the captain’s armband against the Foxes and set United on their way to a 2-1 victory with an early penalty – but appeared to allude to off-field issues in a post on his social media accounts after the game.

Pogba wrote: “I’ll always give my best to the fans and my teammates no matter what’s going on. #pogfeelings”

While the Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday evening, clubs elsewhere in Europe can still buy players until the end of August and reports of a move to Barca have persisted.

Mourinho hailed Pogba’s “monster” performance after the game but also once more referenced United’s lack of signings this summer, saying: “I find myself with the market closed in a situation I did not think I would be in.”

Discussing Pogba’s display itself, he continued: “Pogba was a monster, we thought maximum 60 minutes but he managed (more than) 80,” he said. “Pre-season was very hard and we needed this fantastic spirit by the players to manage this performance and this result.

“(Picking Pogba) was not hard, the decision belonged to him. Andreas Pereira comes from the Valencia bench as a winger to play number six, Fred (has had) 10 days training (and comes from) the Ukrainian league direct to Old Trafford. Ander Herrera injured.

“I had only two options, Scott (McTominay) or Paul, but if I play Scott I play two kids and a new player, so I asked Paul and he put himself available for the team and he was very, very good for us.”

