Paul Pogba makes shock claim over World cup future

Paul Pogba is determined to make this World Cup a winning one for France after admitting it could be his last.

The 25-year-old has started both games for Les Bleus as Didier Deschamps’ side have reached the knockout stage after beating Australia 2-1 and Peru 1-0.

And the Manchester United midfielder, playing in his third World Cup, is determined to enjoy the experience should this be his final one.

“It might be my last World Cup,” Pogba said in Sunday’s press conference ahead of their final Group C game against Denmark on Tuesday.

“I’m realistic, we don’t know if I’ll be called up, maybe other players will be better than me.

“I hope I’ll play more (tournaments). I’ve already had the chance to play two, some can only dream to play one.”

France will finish top of Group C if they avoid defeat against Denmark at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

They will then play the runners-up in Group D which is currently topped by Croatia with Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina all battling to keep their hopes alive.

Like France, Croatia have won both their opening two games and midfielder Corentin Tolisso is keen to avoid Zlatko Dalic’s side in the last 16.

“From what we have seen, Croatia stands out,” Tolisso said in Sunday’s press conference.

“We should especially not finish second to avoid them.

“Argentina or Nigeria are good teams. The Argentinians have great individual players like Messi and that can be complicated.

“The last sixteen is necessarily complicated.”